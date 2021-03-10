Neumann cheer team crowned state champs

GRAND ISLAND – The Bishop Neumann Cheer Team knew they were going to win the morning of Feb. 20 of the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships, senior Ryann Unger said.
The team captain wasn’t trying to brag, either.
Unger’s final season as a cheerleader began spring 2020. Shortly thereafter, the team was informed that they were going to be led by a new coach, Amy Bartek.
Between the pandemic and a new coach, Unger wasn’t sure how it would go until practices started. From the beginning, Bartek assured the team a lot of lofty promises.
“I promised them we’re going to do this completely different, we’re going to change how people view cheerleading and we’re going to win state,” Bartek said. “We’re not going to just win state, we’re going to win all classes. We’re going to be that good.”
Bartek assumes the team thought she was crazy, but as they neared the end of the season it was just a fact.
Unger said before they even learned the first eight-count of the state routine choreography, the team knew they were going to win the competition. Despite being in a new class and competing in the traditional division for the first time, they were just that confident.
“It all made sense and felt right,” Unger said. “It’s really rare to have a team go into something new and win.”
Bartek said she didn’t give them a doubt. They were winning. Even if they didn’t get first place, Unger said.
“We got first by what we did,” Unger said. “If we were to be called second or third or fourth we still would have won. That’s how we just went into it, not from a cocky standpoint, but a being proud of us standpoint.”
On the evening of Feb. 20, the cheer team won the Class C1 Nebraska State Cheer Championships with a raw score of 89.5 points. The final score was 84.5 due to a five-point deduction for an illegal stunt.
Despite the deduction, the team would have won even if they had received a 10-point deduction. Unger and her co-captain Rylee Osmera both said they weren’t even tired after the performance and they were ready to perform their routine again if they had to.
Unger said the team felt like they couldn’t even remember the jaw-dropping performance until they watched the video.
“When we were watching the video we’re like, ‘We did that?’” Unger said.
Osmera said she originally planned to play volleyball, but when that didn’t work out, she decided to try out for the cheer team for her sophomore year.
“I never thought I would get to stunting and throwing girls around,” Osmera said.
Before this season, the team had never done tumbling and stunts before.
“When Amy first told us that we were going to do stunting, I thought she was crazy,” Osmera said.
In previous years, the team had hour and a half practices twice a week. This year they started practice camps early in the summer and held multiple practices throughout the week. Armed with soup cans to act as five-pound weights, the team started out on a journey they will never forget.
“They’ve been super successful for the last three years, and now I’m asking them to do something way different,” Bartek said. “But I was like, OK you guys were really good but now I’m going to make you guys really great.”
All the training the team did was well worth it, both Osmera and Unger said. It also made winning a state championship the second year in a row a breeze.
“If I did my routine from last year, I could do it in a breeze,” Osmera said. “Last year, if I did (this year’s routine) I would be out of breath.”
While the team did win a state tournament last year, both Osmera and Unger said that this year’s win was more fulfilling. Last week, the school held a pep rally for the team celebrating the big win, which is something Unger described as foreign to her.
In the past, the cheer team hasn’t received the same respect that other major sports like football, basketball or volleyball do, despite their hard work, Unger and Osmera said.
“I feel like our student body has definitely respected us way more this year, because last year if you would have asked them to come to a performance of ours, they would have been, like, no,” Osmera said.
Since the state competition, Unger and Osmera have felt more support from their fellow athletes and classmates.
“It just feels really good when people start to notice the things you’re doing around the school,” Unger said.
With tryouts for the new cheer team starting Monday, Unger and Osmera look forward to seeing the new team develop from an outsider point of view. After the senior captains graduate in May, Unger will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Osmera will be attending University of Nebraska at Omaha. Both have learned things this season that they plan to take with them to college.
“I think I learned to get out of my comfort zone,” Unger said. “I mean I’ve been doing the same stuff up until this year and learning that, how many benefits can come out of trying new things will definitely help me in college and it’s definitely raised my confidence.”
“I think I’ve learned to help others,” Osmera said. “Especially in cheer, you always need help, even though I somewhat had no idea of what I was doing I would still be there for others.”