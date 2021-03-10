Neumann cheer team crowned state champs

In the past, the cheer team hasn’t received the same respect that other major sports like football, basketball or volleyball do, despite their hard work, Unger and Osmera said.

“I feel like our student body has definitely respected us way more this year, because last year if you would have asked them to come to a performance of ours, they would have been, like, no,” Osmera said.

Since the state competition, Unger and Osmera have felt more support from their fellow athletes and classmates.

“It just feels really good when people start to notice the things you’re doing around the school,” Unger said.

With tryouts for the new cheer team starting Monday, Unger and Osmera look forward to seeing the new team develop from an outsider point of view. After the senior captains graduate in May, Unger will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Osmera will be attending University of Nebraska at Omaha. Both have learned things this season that they plan to take with them to college.

“I think I learned to get out of my comfort zone,” Unger said. “I mean I’ve been doing the same stuff up until this year and learning that, how many benefits can come out of trying new things will definitely help me in college and it’s definitely raised my confidence.”