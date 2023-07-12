VALLEY — The Empire Netting and Fence Juniors had to battle through the bottom half of the bracket to keep their season alive at the B3 Area Tournament in Valley on July 8 and 9. After falling to Springfield 8-0 to start the tournament, the Juniors defeated Concordia 9-1 and then Kelly Ryan Pride 11-8.

Against Concordia, Netting and Fence were able to put up one run in both the first and second innings. Hunter Kroese drove in the run in the first with a single to left field and then Brady Schieffer tripled to left field and scored on a wild throw home in the second.

It remained tight at 2-1 in favor of Waverly up until the bottom of the sixth when Netting and Fence struck for seven runs.

With one runner on to start the inning, Tyler Wells laid down a bunt that scored Cameron Dubas. Three batters later, James Schmidt singled to right field knocking in Wells, which made it a 4-1 game in favor of Waverly.

That hit started a chain reaction on offense for Netting and Fence. A single from Connor Schere to left field, a triple by Kroese to right field and then a single by Connor Gunderson to right field pushed Waverly out in front by eight runs in the end.

Getting three hits and four RBIs were Kroese and Wells. Schieffer, Gunderson, Schere and Schmidt all had three runs batted in.

Kale Lade went six innings on the mound and gave up no earned runs and set down nine batters on strikes.

Next up for Netting and Fence was the Kelly Ryan Pride Juniors on Sunday. In a high scoring affair, Waverly was able to hold on for a three run victory.

Trailing 1-0 to start the game, Empire Netting and Fence put up two runs to grab the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Quade Kment came through with a single to right field that drove in Kroese and Gunderson.

An error on a ground ball hit to the shortstop by Schere knocked in Wells and gave Waverly a two-run advantage at 3-1.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Netting and Fence jumped back out in front by two with a double to right field from Kroese. Kelly Ryan later loaded the bases and then walked in a run to make it 6-3.

Another three runs were tacked on by the Netting and Fence Juniors in the bottom of the fifth when Gunderson doubled on a line drive to center. That was followed up by a single to left field by Kroese in the sixth that platted the final two runs for Waverly.

Earning two hits and four RBIs was Kroese, and Gunderson ended up with one hit and had three runs batted in. Kment had one hit and two RBIs and Dubas finished with two hits and drove in one run.

Brady Schieffer pitched 1.1 innings gave up one earned run and struck out one batter. Going 4.2 innings in relief was Trevor Roesler who surrendered five earned runs and had one strikeout and Logan Chloupek went one inning and gave up one run.

To start the tournament on Saturday morning Netting and Fence fell to the fourth-seed Springfield by eight runs. Waverly wasn’t able to manage one hit in the game.

Owen Glassburner took the loss on the mound by giving up five earned runs and striking out two batters in 3.1 innings of work. Pitching 2.1 innings, giving up three earned runs and setting down two batters on strikes was Kroese.

Empire Netting and Fence took on the top seed Wayne on July 10. The winner of that contest will take on either Arlington or Springfield on July 11.

The rest of the results for Waverly at the Area 3 Tournament can be found in the July 20 edition of the paper.