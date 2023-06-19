This is the last issue of the Wahoo Newspaper that I can say is “mine,” as the managing editor. It is the last time I decided which stories to write or assign to others. It is the last time I attended city council meetings as a reporter or took photos at a sporting event.

That’s because I’m leaving the newspaper world to take a job in a completely different field. I am at a time in my life when I need a job that is a little less physically and emotionally demanding. And maybe it’s time for a younger person to step into my role.

The newspaper world has changed quite a bit since I graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelors degree in journalism in 1989. I had fallen in love with journalism when I was in high school. I knew what I wanted to do with my life right then and there, and I never wavered from that, until now.

There were a few gaps along the way. When I got married, my husband, Mark, had joined the Army and was heading for Germany. We spent the first three years of our married life there, and it was amazing.

I still hadn’t finished college while we were overseas. When we came back to Nebraska, I completed my degree and started looking for a job.

I didn’t have to look far.

The Wahoo Newspaper was hiring a reporter. Then-owner Larry Fauss hired me. I worked side-by-side with Rod Henkel, who was my first mentor and became a lifelong friend and colleague.

After less than a year, an opportunity came up to work at a daily newspaper. As a naïve, idealistic reporter, I felt I was destined for what I thought would be “better” than a weekly newspaper, so I took a job at the Fremont Tribune as the regional reporter.

My personal life had a huge upheaval soon after I took the job. My husband and I welcomed our second daughter. I left the Tribune and started a small home daycare to be home with my children. I continued to write, however, as a freelance reporter.

When I was ready to go back to work full-time, I went to the owner of the Wahoo Newspaper, Zean Carney. He didn’t have any reporter positions available, but felt that I could contribute somewhere. So he hired me part-time.

Within a few months there was an opening at The Ashland Gazette, also owned by the Carney family, and I went to work there.

I spent 17 years as the news editor in Ashland. I got to know the community better than my own hometown, in many respects. I met hundreds of people and made many, many friends. It felt like home.

But the Gazette office in Ashland was closed in 2018 and we were moved to our office in Wahoo. The library in Ashland was gracious enough to allow us to use an office there when we were in town. I was very grateful that the library’s board supported the Gazette in this way.

In 2019, I became the managing editor of not just The Ashland Gazette, but also the Wahoo Newspaper and The Waverly News. These three newspapers had been sharing resources and employees for many years.

My role as managing editor was tested when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At first, it was a national news story that was right in our backyard when the government began quarantining people who had been exposed to the virus at Camp Ashland. Then we learned that some of our young basketball players may have been in the same area where the first known person with the virus in the state had been.

Then everything shut down. When the schools closed and public activities were canceled, we were left to come up with ways to fill our pages. We had to get creative. We did almost every interview by phone. We watched city council meetings on Zoom. We took pictures of every car cruise and drive-by parade that took place. And, of course, we wrote about how the pandemic was affecting the people in our communities.

Despite the challenges, there are a few benefits that came from the pandemic. Local government entities had to figure out how to meet without being there in person. They were forced to use video conferencing, which evolved to livestreaming. Special thanks to the Wahoo city council and school board and Raymond Central school board for opening their meetings to the public via video since the pandemic.

But livestreaming a city council meeting is not going to mean that 100% of the public is tuning in to see what is happening with their local governing body. That’s where community newspapers like the Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and The Waverly News step in.

We are there to give an objective account of what is going on in our communities. We are there to tell the stories of the interesting people and places in our communities.

Yes, I said “we.” I will always be a part of these three newspapers. If not just because my byline will live on forever on their pages, but also because I will be a lifelong subscriber.

I believe in community newspapers. And I want them to succeed. Few know the passion with which community journalists do their jobs every day. They work at night, they work weekends. They are out in the cold and the heat. They are asking the hard questions.

And it’s not because this profession will make them rich. It’s because they believe in community journalism, as I do. Please do your part to help keep these newspapers, and other weekly newspapers, alive. They are one of the important ways to preserve the history and culture of our towns.

Without community newspapers, the stories in Wahoo, Ashland, Waverly and their surrounding communities won’t be told. Daily newspapers, TV and radio stations rarely come to our towns unless something bad, or unusual is happening. They aren’t there day in and day out to tell the stories of the people and places that make up our communities. But the Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and The Waverly News are there. Please support them by advertising, subscribing and reading. Don’t let them die. Because like the song says, “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”

Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives. I’ve had a great time meeting you, sitting on park benches shooting the breeze or taking your photo as you ride in your local parade. I know so much more about every corner of this county, and I feel richer for it.