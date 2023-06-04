LINCOLN – The Nebraska Optometric Association (NOA), is conducting research to learn more about Nebraska families and their barriers to health care, including preventive check-ups.

“We know Nebraskans face many unique challenges and barriers to healthcare,” said Janet Seelhoff, NOA Executive Director. “We want to look into these obstacles to better understand how to help families get access to annual preventive eyecare.”

The survey, available online at nebraska.stage.aoa.org/survey, asks about many aspects of healthcare and wellness, but does focus on eye health of all ages of residents within a household, as well as the demographics and zip code.

“What impacts someone in Omaha will be different than in McCook, and even still from Valentine or Stapleton,” Seelhoff said. “We truly want to understand the needs of all Nebraskans.”

NOA is looking to get information on all ages, as well. Of particular interest is finding out what keeps children from access to health and eye exams.

“Many people believe if they don’t have vision issues, they don’t need to visit an optometrist,” Seelhoff said. “However, eye health exams check so much more than eyesight. They are just as important for children who see fine as they are for seniors who have worn glasses for decades.”

NOA will report out on their findings when the survey analysis is complete later this summer. The survey will be available through June 7. Participants can choose to enter a drawing for prizes, including $100 VISA gift cards and family passes to the Nebraska State Fair.

“Please consider taking and sharing the survey. “The information will be incredibly valuable to help optometrists across the state better identify the needs of Nebraska families and help address access to eye care,” Seelhoff said.

The Nebraska Optometric Association has represented the interests of Optometrists in Nebraska for over 100 years and continues to be dedicated to protecting and advancing the profession. Membership includes over 275 licensed doctors of optometry throughout the state. Nebraska optometrists are independent primary health care providers who examine, diagnose, treat and manage diseases and disorders of the vision system, the eye and associated structures, as well as diagnose related systemic conditions.

For more information, please contact the Nebraska Optometric Association at 402-474-7716 or noa@assocoffice.net.