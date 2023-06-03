LINCOLN – From horticulture and dog breeding to show pigs and chickens, the passion of the winners of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Student Project Grants shine through in each of their projects.

Nebraska Farm Bureau Student Project Grants, supported by the Charles Marshall Fund at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, were awarded to eight deserving student Farm Bureau members in Antelope, Lancaster, Saunders, Hall, Fillmore, Saline, and Merrick counties. Nebraska Farm Bureau awards $4,000 in grants for students to begin or expand their 4-H project or FFA Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) project. The grants are in the amounts of $250, $500, $750, and $1,000 until funds are exhausted.

“We are proud of the entrepreneurial spirit our student members embrace and are very impressed by the dedication they have shown with their projects,” said Audrey Schipporeit, director of generational engagement.

“Nebraska Farm Bureau is thrilled to support these students and hopes these funds will help them achieve their goals. We look forward to watching them continue to bring innovative ideas and ventures into their communities for years to come.”

The grants are awarded to Nebraska Farm Bureau student members each year. This year the grants were opened up to students under the age of 15. Those applicants’ parent(s) must be Farm Bureau members. Applicants who are age 16 or older must be student Farm Bureau members. If selected, the student must share how they have used the grant towards starting or growing their 4-H or SAE projects. Winners were selected by a Farm Bureau committee.

Area grant recipients include Morgan Kliment a member of Saunders County Farm Bureau and received $500 for her livestock project. Kliment owns Red Angus heifers and market show pigs. She plans to use the grant money to feed and grow the cattle and enter shows. On the show pig side, she will use part of the award to help pay for feed, wood chips, enter shows, and skin care products.

Those interested in applying for the Student Project Grants must meet certain requirements. Applicants (or their parents) must hold a current Nebraska Farm Bureau membership. To join Nebraska Farm Bureau and learn more, visit www.nefb.org.