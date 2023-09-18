Based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska's 2023 corn crop is forecast at 1.70 billion bushels, up 17% from last year's production, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area harvested for grain, at 9.59 million acres, is up 9% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 177 bushels per acre, up 12 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 286 million bushels, up 3% from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.20 million acres, is down 8% from 2022. Yield is forecast at 55 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from a year ago.

Sorghum for grain production of 20.0 million bushels is up 191% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 220,000 acres, is up 76% from 2022. Yield is forecast at 91 bushels per acre, up 36 bushels from last year.

Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.32 million tons, up 38% from 2022. Area for harvest, at 46,000 acres, is up 16% from last year. Yield is forecast at 28.7 tons per acre, up 4.5 tons from a year ago.

Dry edible pea production is forecast at 418 thousand cwt, up 188% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 19,000 acres, is down 10% from 2022. Yield is forecast at 2,200 pounds per acre, up 1,510 pounds from last year.