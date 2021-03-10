NDEE conducts sampling in Mead

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This online portal is designed to keep the Mead community, Saunders County residents and interested citizens informed about significant activities at AltEn,” a press release from March 5 said.

On March 5, it was also announced via the portal that there is now a biochar unit on AltEn’s property to properly dispose of the highly contaminated distiller’s grains being stored on the property. Because the facility utilized treated seed corn, the distiller’s grains normally used as a soil conditioner are found to have a form of pesticides called neonicotinoids. AltEn is now allowed to use the byproduct as a soil conditioner for that reason.

If the legislative bill gets voted through, there will soon be the first legislation to prevent the future use of treated seed corn in ethanol production. LB507 was introduced by District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman in light of the issues at AltEn.

After the cease of operations order because of issues with the wastewater lagoons and a frozen pipe burst in early February, NDEE has been onsite monitoring the cleanup and taking samples. Saunders County officials had scheduled a meeting on March 1 after ratifying an emergency declaration on Feb. 23, but cancelled it when NDEE director John Macy declined to provide information requested by the supervisors..