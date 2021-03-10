NDEE conducts sampling in Mead

MEAD – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy conducted background sampling in Mead, according to a press release from NDEE on March 4.
The sampling performed included six public water supply wells, four private wells and one soil sample with the goal of gaining “additional background on the AltEn ethanol facility, and to remain vigilant regarding potential environmental impacts the facility has had on the area,” the press release said.
“The six public water supply wells include two wells at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center; two wells at the Nebraska National Guard’s training site; and two wells connected to Mead’s public water system,” per the press release.
Two out of the four private well samples have been collected as of March 2. The soil sample was collected from Mead’s public park. The goal of this was to monitor the air deposition. The press release said this happens when wind carries contaminants that later re-deposit in the ground.
According to the press release, NDEE does not expect to find contamination at the park, but was performing the sample as an act of caution. Results from this series samples will be released onto a portal NDEE launched on March 5.
The portal can be accessed at http://dee.ne.gov/Press.nsf/pages/AltEn and will provide updated information to the public and general transparency in the cleanup process.
“This online portal is designed to keep the Mead community, Saunders County residents and interested citizens informed about significant activities at AltEn,” a press release from March 5 said.
On March 5, it was also announced via the portal that there is now a biochar unit on AltEn’s property to properly dispose of the highly contaminated distiller’s grains being stored on the property. Because the facility utilized treated seed corn, the distiller’s grains normally used as a soil conditioner are found to have a form of pesticides called neonicotinoids. AltEn is now allowed to use the byproduct as a soil conditioner for that reason.
If the legislative bill gets voted through, there will soon be the first legislation to prevent the future use of treated seed corn in ethanol production. LB507 was introduced by District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman in light of the issues at AltEn.
After the cease of operations order because of issues with the wastewater lagoons and a frozen pipe burst in early February, NDEE has been onsite monitoring the cleanup and taking samples. Saunders County officials had scheduled a meeting on March 1 after ratifying an emergency declaration on Feb. 23, but cancelled it when NDEE director John Macy declined to provide information requested by the supervisors..
During a press conference on March 1, it was announced that a 97-page complaint had been filed by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and his office. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Macy declined to attend the meeting because the lawsuit had not been announced.