RAYMOND- Last season in general was tough for a young and inexperienced Raymond Central Softball Team. Behind just one senior, the Mustangs stumbled to one of their worst records in program history at just 2-20.

Things look to be different for Raymond Central this year with all the starters returning expect for third baseman Lizzie Potter.

One of the huge bright spots is the fact that the Mustangs have both their pitchers from a year ago returning in Cali Springer and Kamarin Simmons. Pitching 43.1 innings and striking out 41 batters was Springer and Simmons registered 30.1 innings and retired 13 batters on strikes.

At the plate, Raymond Central returns a group of players who produced 35 of the team’s 47 runs scored a year ago. Key contributors with the bat look to be Sava Hitz, Simmons, Grace Ehlers and Ella Menekroker.

“We are looking to compete in every game this season,” Raymond Central Head Coach Bob Prai said. “We have a young team with only three seniors and one junior. We do have a lot of talent with the seniors, juniors and the sophomores returning. With one year under them, we are looking for them to play a bigger role this year.”

One thing that will have to improve with the starters is the errors committed. They surrendered 63 of them in 22 games played in 2022.

Another huge key for the Mustangs will be a strong freshman class according to Prai. Two players who look to make a difference on the varsity squad include Tess Roubal and Makenna Hellerich.

“We have a strong incoming freshman class with a lot of talent and are hoping that they make fast adjustment to playing High School softball,” Prai said. “We are looking forward to watching this team grow throughout the season.”

Raymond Central will face a relatively tough schedule this year as well with defending Class C State Champions Yutan-Mead, Ashland-Greendwood and Plattsmouth just to name a few. The difficulty will hopefully have the Mustangs hitting their stride once district time rolls around.

The Mustangs open the 2023 campaign with a jamboree on August 15 at Doris Blair Stadium against Fillmore Central and Lincoln East. The first regular season games for Raymond Central are a home triangular with Aquinas Catholic and Wilber-Clatonia on August 17 at 5:00 p.m.