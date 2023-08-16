Close losses defined the 2022 season for the Raymond Central football team. Three of their five defeats were by 11 points or less for the Mustangs, who finished with a 4-5 mark. With key returners back this year, RC football looks to turn the corner this season.

“We spent a lot of time talking about that,” Raymond Central coach Tony Kobza said. “We really focused on the little things we were lacking in practice and not having consistent focus when we weren’t in the game. Those are the little things that add up and make the difference in a fourth-quarter game. We spent a lot of time playing from behind last year and our goal is to start faster. Instead of scrambling from behind we want to be in control.”

One of the players that Kobza looks to lead Raymond Central this year is senior Kyle Peterson in the backfield. On just 149 attempts, Peterson rushed for 903 yards and eight scores, which earned him All-Area First Team for football in 2022. With a year of experience in the offense, the coaching staff looks for him to have a breakout season this year.

“Ultimately if you can lean on a senior running back to initially get your feet wet at the beginning of the year, it’s huge,” Kobza said. “For Kyle to have the second half of the season he did showed him how this offense fits him and he has only grown going into this year. I think he will have a big year and he will really help carry those younger guys.”

Another huge benefit for the Mustangs going into this year is they bring back experience on the offensive and defensive lines. They return five players who all played significant minutes in 2022.

This will be very helpful for the offense that will have a sophomore quarterback in Wyatt Jelinek. As the backup a season ago, he completed 18 passes for 459 yards and four touchdowns.

“If you look at our line we are almost bringing back five starters,” Kobza said. “We did lose two seniors, but these other guys have a lot of experience. When you get in and you’re starting to get into the intrigues of block angles, pull tees and pull lanes, we don’t have to teach them a lot of new things. Now it’s just fine-tuning.”

Raymond Central will compete in C1-2 District for the second straight year with Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City and Syracuse. They also have a stretch at the beginning of the year where they play preseason-rated opponents Malcolm on the road and then Omaha Roncalli Catholic at home.

“I don’t think there is a game on the schedule, where we looked at it and go I don’t know about that one,” Kobza said. “At the same time, if we don’t show up anybody can beat you on any given night. Our main focus is just taking it one play at a time and one game at a time.”

The 2023 season for the Mustangs gets kicked off with a home game against Arlington at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.