RAYMOND — An epic comeback helped the Raymond Central softball team knock off Syracuse 12-9 on the road on August 28. The Mustangs took advantage of seven errors committed by the Rockets in the contest.

To start the game, Raymond Central fell behind 3-0 after Syracuse put up a three spot in the bottom of the first.

After being held scoreless the Mustangs finally got something going when Cali Springer was walked and Miley McCoy singled to center. Another single, this time from Emma Dukesherer helped Raymond Central score their first run.

On the following play, two runs were scored on a bunt from Braelyn Christensen and then she crossed home on a wild pitch to give the Mustangs a 4-3 lead.

Raymond Central wasn’t done scoring and tacked on two more runs before the inning was over. They came in on an error on a hit back to the pitcher by Sava Hitz and an infield single from Makenna Hellerich that extended the Mustangs lead out to three.

In the top of the fifth, Raymond Central had another great scoring opportunity after three straight singles from McCoy, Dukesherer and Braelyn Christensen. A walk by the Rockets in the next at-bat pushed the Mustangs edge up to 7-4.

Syracuse fought back in the bottom of the fifth with four straight runs that gave the Rockets the lead back at 8-7.

Out of the leadoff spot in the sixth, Hellerich doubled on a line drive to center. Springer ended up driving her in with a single to right field that tied up the contest.

Later on in the inning, Springer got home on a passed ball by the catcher which put Raymond Central ahead 9-8.

With the score tied at nine in the top of the seventh, the Mustangs grabbed the lead back with two runs off an error. For the second time in the game, Springer stole home to increase Raymond Central’s lead out to three.

All driving in one run with at least one hit were Hitz, Hellerich, Springer, Dukesherer and Serrano.

Pitching all seven innings was the freshman Tess Roubal. She gave up four earned runs and recorded four strikeouts.

Raymond Central wasn’t able to replicate that success in their next game when they were defeated by Fort Calhoun 21-1. The Pioneers registered 17 hits in the contest and put up 16 runs in the third inning.

The only run for the Mustangs came in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Fort Calhoun walked in Kinsley Seuferer from third.

Pitching two innings as the starter and giving up nine earned runs with one strikeout was Roubal. Springer surrendered three earned runs and set down one batter on strikes.

Raymond Central took on Arlington on the road on Sept. 5. They were at the Tekamah-Herman Triangular starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 9.