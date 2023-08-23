RAYMOND — The Raymond Central softball team got off to a great start on the year with a dominating 23-8 win over Wilber-Clatonia during a home triangular on Aug. 17. In the game, the Mustangs finished with 14 hits compared to one for the Wolverines.

In the bottom of the first, Raymond Central opened up with 15 runs.

The inning started with Cali Springer doubling to left field, which scored Tess Roubal. A pair of walks and a wild pitch drove in three more runs for the Mustangs and put them in front 4-0.

Three straight singles knocked in four more runs and increased Raymond Central’s edge to 8-0.

Driving in two runs apiece for the Mustangs were Miley McCoy and Emma Dukesherer with a single to left field and a triple to right field. Another single, this time by Macy Serrano, knocked in Dukesherer and gave Raymond Central a 13-0 advantage.

After scoring the first run of the first, Roubal drove in the final two when she came up with a single to center field.

With a 15-2 lead heading to the second, W-C continued to struggle to slow down the Mustangs offensive attack. Raymond Central finished with eight more runs in the half inning, which helped them pull out a 15-run victory.

Both getting multiple hits and knocking in four runs were Roubal and Springer. Sava Hitz and Miley McCoy had two hits and three RBIs, and Dukesherer and Serrano had two hits and two runs batted in.

Starting on the mound was Roubal, who went two innings and gave up seven earned runs with four strikeouts. In relief, Springer pitched one inning, gave up one earned run and had three batters she retired on strikes.

The Mustangs second game of the triangular was against Class C No. 10 Aquinas Catholic. Raymond Central’s pitching struggled in the contest as they fell to the Monarchs by a final of 18-0.

To start the game, the Mustangs held Aquinas scoreless in the first. Things changed in the second and third as the Monarchs struck for nine runs in both innings and pulled out the victory in just three innings of work.

Kamarin Simmons started the game and pitched 1.2 innings, gave up four earned runs and struck out one batter. Pitching one inning was Springer who gave up three earned runs and struck out one batter and Roubal finished the final 0.1 innings on the mound.

From the triangular, Raymond Central headed to the Freeman Invite on Aug. 19. The Mustangs ended up with a 1-2 record and defeated Falls City 15-3.

In the win over the Tigers, Raymond Central led 6-3 heading to the bottom of the third.

To start the half inning, Sava Hitz reached base on a bunt and then came around to score after McCoy doubled to left field. Another double by Dukesherer and a single from Christensen pushed the Mustangs advantage out to 9-3.

With runners on second and third, Serrano drove in Christensen with a single to the shortstop. She came around to score and put Raymond Central up 11-3 after Simmons tripled to right field.

A groundout, a dropped third strike and a single from McCoy in the infield helped the Mustangs add four more runs and grab a 12-run victory.

Both getting two hits and driving in three runs were Simmons and McCoy. Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Serrano, and Christensen, Dukesherer, MaKenna Hellerich and Roubal all drove in one run apiece.

Springer started the game and pitched 2.2 innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out three batters. Coming on for 0.1 innings to end the game was Roubal.

To start the tournament, Raymond Central took on Lincoln Northwest. Behind a solid pitching performance from former Mustang player Kynzee McFadden, the Falcons earned a 4-0 shutout.

Pitching all five innings for Raymond Central in the contest was Roubal who gave up three earned runs and struck out eight batters.

The final game of the day for the Mustangs turned into a good contest against Platteview. Despite outhitting the Trojans eight to two, Raymond Central lost 7-6.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Roubal, and McCoy had one run batted in.

Roubal also started the game on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings, gave up three earned runs and had one strikeout. Pitching one inning was Simmons who gave up three earned runs and set down two batters on strikes.

The Mustangs took part in the Yutan-Mead Triangular on Aug. 22. Later in the week, they play Platteview at home at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.