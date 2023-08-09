CERESCO — Sunday afternoon in Ceresco was cloudy and windy with temperatures in the 70s and rain showers rolling through intermittently. Not ideal weather for priceless vintage cars to be out of the garage.

Wayne Swanson was surprised at the turnout. Ninety-seven hot rods, classic coupes and souped-up trucks lined Elm Street. Close to 350 people turned out for the car show fundraiser that his daughter, Olivia, organized to help with the bills associated with Swanson’s cancer treatment.

Olivia, like the rain clouds approaching town that day, could see the crowds coming.

“Honestly, I wasn’t super surprised,” she said. “We’ll go places together, and he’ll know people everywhere we go. I know that a lot of people care about him.”

Swanson was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer in December 2022, and in the time since has dealt with blood clots as the cancer has spread. But it’s treatable, he said, and he’s getting better.

“I’m fighting in that direction of beating it,” he said.

But the medical bills have snowballed as he’s entered chemotherapy and had repeat MRI’s and CT scans. Swanson had to stop working after the diagnosis, and his income has slowed to the disability benefits he receives. Olivia thought a car show would make for a good fundraiser.

Swanson grew up around cars — he’s part of the family lineage that owned Swanson Ford, the Ceresco dealership that aged to 105 before being sold to Sid Dillon. He said he could identify Mustangs and Camaros by their model year by the time he was 7, and he drew them in his spare time.

“I knew more about cars than I knew about anything else as a young child,” Swanson said.

So it was a pleasure for Swanson on Sunday to see Corvettes, Mustangs, Hudsons, GTO Wagons and Cadillacs from every decade out in force. He thought most of the people in attendance were there just to see the cars.

“But then I had a lady say to me, ‘Do you feel all this love that these people have for you?’” Swanson said. “That kind of took me off guard. I thought they were just coming to a car show.”

Before the diagnosis last December, Swanson had worked at Ernie’s in Ceresco for the past 36 years. He started at age 20, and has worked several other jobs in the years since, but he never left Ernie’s. He’d been one of the store’s top salesmen for years.

Over time, the job came to mean more to Swanson than just selling furniture.

“It’s their home, it better be right or I’m going to hear about it,” he said. “If you get it wrong, they’re not coming back. A lot of things in life are that way.”

So with each sale, he’s aimed for kindness and care. That approach has left an impression on a lot of people over the years. It’s not a sales tactic, though, he said.

“It’s not necessarily always been about the money in my life. It’s been about the friendships and the people that I’ve known,” he said. “It means more to me that people know me and can smile and look at me and say, ‘Hey Wayne, how you doing?’”

When Olivia and other fundraiser organizers reached out to potential raffle item donors, there was little hesitancy on the other end to offer up gift bundles valued at $50 or more. Car show attendees ate pulled pork and mac and cheese donated by a longtime neighbor of Swanson’s.

Other friends tended to the house that Swanson has been fixing up for the past few years. And others have just showed up to the temporary apartment he’s living in to help him move heavy things around.

One friend told Swanson on Sunday night that the generosity he’s received since his diagnosis has been well-earned.

“He said, ‘Now’s the time that you did all these things for all these people for all these years. And now they’re coming back, and they’re kind of paying it back to you based on you being you,’” Swanson said.

A bit like in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” one of Swanson’s favorite movies. As the guardian angel Clarence writes to main character George: “No man is a failure who has friends.”

“I’ve had a lot of great experiences in my life,” Swanson said. “And Sunday was probably one of the best experiences I ever could have, because of all those people who knew me and came.”