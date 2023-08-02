ELKHORN — A comeback for the ages helped the Wahoo State Bank Seniors Reds win the Class B Area 3 Tournament at Elkhorn Mount Michael, a 13-6 win over Waterloo/Valley on July 25.

Trailing by four runs in the top of the seventh, the Reds hung 11 runs on the Wingnuts.

“I’m not sure if I have ever seen that, but these guys don’t quit,” Nick Milliken said. “We didn’t quit the other day, and we played 14 innings in a game that didn’t really matter because we were going to play this game no matter what. But they were just like, no, we are not losing this, because it’s that time of the year. All year we as a coaching staff preached it doesn’t matter how we play till July.”

Trailing 6-2 with three outs to work with, Barrett Nelson singled on a ground ball to the second baseman. That was followed up by Cody Hesser getting walked and then Eli Johnston was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Next up were Brandon Greenfield and Kael Eddie who both singled, pulling Wahoo within one of W/V at 6-5.

Another walk issued by the Wingnuts put them in a bases-loaded situation once again with Trent Barry at the plate. He flew out to right field driving in Greenfield and tied up the contest at six.

The Reds used a squeeze bunt single from Grant Ryan to bring Eddie to the plate and grab their first lead of the contest at 7-6.

Wahoo continued to battle and tagged the Wingnuts for six more runs before they were done in the inning. They were knocked in by a pair of doubles from Nelson and Owen Hancock and then a single by Johnston.

Leading the Reds at the plate was Johnston who had one hit and three runs batted in. All getting at least two RBIs on at least one hit were Eddie, Hancock and Nelson, while Barry, Ryan, Hesser and Greenfield drove in one run apiece.

Starting the game and pitching four innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out three batters was Jonas Schnakenberg.

Coming on for 0.2 innings in relief was Jesse Stebbing who gave up three earned runs. Carson Sabatka pitched 1.1 innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out one batter, and Kaden Christen went one inning, gave up no earned runs and set down two batters.

A day earlier, the Reds took on Fort Calhoun in a marathon 14-inning contest. Wahoo picked up the win in the game by a final of 7-4.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the 14, Johnston stole home on a wild pitch. In the same at-bat, Eddie singled to second base scoring Greenfield and making it a 6-4 game.

The final run for the Reds was driven in on a bunt back to the pitcher by Hancock.

Wahoo went to Sam Marxen to close out the game in the bottom half of the inning. He induced a pair of flyouts and also earned a strikeout.

Ending up with two hits and two RBIs was Hancock, and Eddie and Barry both had at least one hit and drove in one run.

Hesser started the game on the mound and pitched 4.1 innings, gave up one earned run and struck out three batters. Pitching 1.2 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out three batters was Stebbing, and Nelson surrendered one earned run in 0.1 innings of work.

Finishing with 2.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts was Schankenberg, and Marxsen went five innings, gave up no earned runs and retired three batters on strikes.

This is the second state tournament that the Wahoo Legions have qualified for this summer. Milliken credits the team’s success to playing their best baseball when it matters most.

“We play a really tough schedule and the point of it is once we get to this part in the year, we have seen the toughest competitions were going to see,” Milliken said. “For me, it’s awesome, because these kids are all such good kids. I felt like they deserved it and that’s why we pushed as hard as we have.”

The Reds are now headed to the Class B State Tournament at Pierce. They took on Chadron First National Bank Post 12 on July 29 in the first round.