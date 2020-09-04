Meyer named to Center for Rural Affairs Board 

CEDAR BLUFFS – Nancy Meyer of Cedar Bluffs has been appointed to the Center for Rural Affairs Board of Directors.
The Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.
“Nancy is engaged in her community and passionate about the issues that matter to the future of small towns and rural places,” said Brian Depew, executive director of the Center for Rural Affairs. “We are excited to welcome her to the Board of Directors.”
“I hope to help conserve the rural American landscape and lifestyle for the present and future,” Meyer said. “I’m most interested in supporting natural resource preservation as the underpinning of healthy rural economies. For example, I want to promote traditional small businesses that practice water and soil conservation, and provide locally-sourced products using sustainable practices.”
A resident of Nebraska since 2000, Meyer was previously an analyst for a technology company in California. Since, she worked part-time as a tax preparer. For 10 years, she has volunteered educational resource consulting in her county as The Recycling Lady.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the board of a nonprofit that truly cares for the future of rural America,” Meyer said.
Meyer is serving a three-year term on the Center for Rural Affairs Board of Directors. She also serves on the board of Nebraska Land Trust and was elected to the board of directors for the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District in 2018.