WAHOO — The Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues got off to a fantastic 2-0 start in the Class B Area 4 Junior Legion Tournament at Wahoo. Their wins were against Schuyler, 10-0 in the opening round on July 8, and then Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A 15-0 on July 9.

Against Schuyler on Saturday, the Blues started the game off hot with six runs in the bottom of the first.

The inning started with Carson Sabatka singling to center field. That was followed up by Cody Hesser hitting a ball to right field that drove in the first run.

Three more singles from Jase Kaminski, Sam Marxen and Alex Borchers knocked in four more runs and extended Wahoo’s edge out to 5-0.

To close out the first, Mack Sledge grounded out to first, which scored Borchers and gave the Blues a six run advantage.

Wahoo got another run in the second when Sabatka singled to left field and then Hesser doubled to right field to make it a 7-0 contest.

In the third, the Blues had two runners in scoring position with no outs. A pair of wild pitches allowed Borchers and Jack Van Slyke to steal home and put Wahoo up by nine.

With two outs in the fourth, Van Slyke grounded into a fielder’s choice at the shortstop. This allowed Marxen to score and put the Blues ahead by 10.

Finishing with at least one hit and two RBIs in the win over the Warriors were Hesser and Kaminski. Borchers and Sledge both ended up with one run batted in.

Gage Meyer started the game and pitched 1.1 innings and had two strikeouts. In relief, Josh Fox went 3.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and set down three batters on strikes.

With the win, Wahoo moved on to play Chick-Fil-A on Sunday in the winner’s bracket. Lincoln Lutheran advanced to play the Blues by defeating Valparaiso 8-1 on Saturday.

A huge 11-run first inning powered Wahoo past Chick-Fil-A by 15 runs in three innings.

Back-to-back triples from Sabatka and Hesser put the Blues in front by one. Next up was Kaden Christen who singled to right field, which gave Wahoo a 2-0 lead.

Later on in the first, the Blues had a 6-0 edge when Christen drove in two more runs with a double to right field. A single from Kaminski to center knocked in Hesser and put Wahoo up 10-0.

The final run of the inning was scored by Kaminski who stole home on a passed ball by the catcher.

Offensively, the Blues continued to hit on all cylinders in the second. With two runners on, Sabatka singled to center, and Hesser doubled to left field, plating two runs and making it 13-0.

With no outs, Marxen hit into a double play at second base. This allowed Hesser to get home from third and put Wahoo up by 15 runs.

Christen paced the Blues with three hits and four RBIs, and Hesser had two hits and three runs batted in. Getting two hits and two RBIs was Kaminski and Borchers, Marxen and Sabatka all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Going two innings as the starter was Marxen who gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts. Kaminski pitched one inning, allowed no runs and set down one batter on strikes.

Wahoo took on West Point who was also 2-0 in the tournament on July 10. The winner of the game played either Elkhorn Training Complex Juniors or the Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors.

The rest of the results for the Blues at the Area 4 Tournament can be found in the July 20 Wahoo Newspaper.