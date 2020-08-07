MEAD – A special meeting was held to formulate a finalized back to school plan for Mead Public Schools.
Members of the Mead Board of Education, Superintendent P.J. Quinn and new Principal Darin Kovar discussed the plan in front of a small audience of parents and teachers last Thursday night inside the Mead High School library.
Quinn addressed everyone at the start of the meeting and noted that the safety of the students and teachers was the highest priority when developing a plan to get the students back into the buildings. Also figuring prominently in the return to the classroom were the importance of learning and education and the needs of the families in the school district.
Students haven’t been together since the first week of March when they left for spring break and did not return due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The plan is to return to school on Aug. 12 and to have a full uninterrupted year of school at both the elementary and at the high school.
“I think that we need to do everything that we can to make sure that once we get started we keep school in session,” said Quinn. “I think that is important and in the best interest of our students and teachers.”
Quinn has been in close contact with local health officials and the Department of Education to prepare for face-to-face instruction.
Three Rivers Public Health Department has developed a COVID-19 risk dial and Mead’s plan for face-to-face learning is centered around the dial and its community guidance.
At the junior/senior high school, being able to adequately socially distance will be the key, according to Quinn.
Quinn is confident that after an examination of enrollment numbers at the junior/senior high school level that social distancing will be possible in the majority of the courses.
In situations where social distancing is unachievable, classrooms may move to other rooms or locations when available, or technology may be used to link students to instruction offered in a different room.
Lunch has been modified to accommodate four students per lunch table, down from eight a year ago.
When social distancing is impractical at the junior/senior high, students will be required to wear a mask.
Quinn stated that achieving adequate social distancing at the elementary school will be more of a challenge.
As a result, desk shields have been implemented to ensure a safe environment for the students learning every day at the elementary.
Elementary students will also be limited to four students per table while eating in the commons area.
In addition, Quinn said that each grade level would be kept separate from the others when appropriate to limit class to class exposure.
When social distancing is not achievable at the elementary, students will be required to wear a mask.
Students who ride the bus will be required to wear a mask. In addition a seating chart will be implemented with members of the same family sitting next to one another.
“We are asking for personal accountability from our students and their family members. We are taking this very seriously and in order to make this work our students are going to have to take the same approach,” Quinn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.