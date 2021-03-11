Mead school board maintains mask requirement

MEAD – After an hour long debate, members of the Mead School Board made the decision to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks throughout the entirety of the school day.

More than 50 people showed up for the monthly meeting which was moved to high school commons in anticipation of a large crowd.

School Board President Nate Mongan started the meeting by hearing discussion on both sides of the mask fence.

Residents, teachers and students spoke for nearly an hour making their case for either mask-choice or mask-mandate.

The argument for mask-choice has gained momentum as relaxed DHM’s and risk dials in the green have everyone longing for a return to “normal,” including a school day without masks for the first time in more than a year.

The argument on the side of keeping students in masks was the risk making a change with two months left in the school year would cause when current measures have accomplished what the district set out to do – keep kids in school and active in extra-curricular activities.

After hearing an equal amount of discussion on both sides, the board voted 4-2 to keep the current measures in place for the remainder of the school year.