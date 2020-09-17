Mead school board adopts budget

MEAD – The Mead Board of Education adopted the 2020-2021 budget and levy resolution at the monthly school board meeting held inside the high school library on Monday night.
In 2019-2020 property valuations came in at $437,739,825. The valuations for 2020-2021 came in at a four percent increase at $453,720,574.
The 2019 tax rate was $0.9533 per $100 of valuation. The board made the decision to lower the levy to .9498 for 2020. The total levy for 2020-2021 of .9498 is more than $0.25 below the legal maximum levy allowed of $1.20.
The 2020-2021 projected operating budget is $9,229,538 compared to $8,416,078 a year ago.
The board unanimously adopted the budget and levy resolution.
Principal Darin Kovar announced that total enrollment for preschool to 12th grade for the 2020-2021 school year is 264 students. That is four less compared to the same time a year ago.
Superintendent P.J. Quinn stated that under the new directed health measures, seating capacity at home football games would go from 75 percent to full capacity. Gymnasium capacity will go up from 50 percent to 75 percent. Fans are encouraged to monitor updates online prior to both home and away games.
