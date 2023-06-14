MEAD – This year, Mead Days organizers wanted to celebrate America with a patriotic theme.

So there will be plenty of red, white and blue throughout the three-day community celebration, which takes place at the Mead village park.

“We thought it was a good time to celebrate and (pay) tribute to the people who served,” said Dalene Selko, who along with Staci Charles takes on most of the work to put Mead Days together.

They also kept the upcoming Independence Day holiday in mind as they gathered prizes for the silent auction, bingo and other games.

“They are all patriotic things or things to do on the Fourth of July,” said Selko.

For example, this year the major prizes for the silent auction will be fireworks packages. While no dollar amount was given, based on value of last year’s major prizes, these will create some big shows come July 4.

But they won’t rival the Mead Days fireworks show, which is scheduled for Friday night at 10 p.m. If there is bad weather, the fireworks will be Saturday night.

The popular bingo game will also feature some great prizes, Selko said, including a red, white and blue wagon wheel fan.

The community really comes through each year, allowing Selko and Charles to purchase great bingo prizes. This year they had enough funds to purchase $25 gift cards to go with each prize, Selko said.

“We really have good support from the community for our bingo,” she added.

Selko and Charles pack plenty of fun, music, prizes and games into the festivities year after year. Each time they add some new activities.

To get the community excited for Mead Days, Charles came up with an idea to hide red, white and blue plastic flamingos and colorful pinwheels around the community on Monday.

Within just a few hours, several of the hidden items had been found, and by the end of the day, all but one were located.

“Everybody was running around today,” Selko said Monday night.

The game did not take nearly as long as the organizers thought it might.

“We thought it would take all week!” Selko said.

The pinwheel discoverers won a Mead Days t-shirt, while the lucky ones who found the flamingos got a t-shirt and a gift bag.

Selko said because the game went so fast, they may come up with another activity to ramp up the excitement for Mead Days later in the week.

For the first time, Epic Hopscotch has been included in the Mead Days lineup. Selko said teams will be given sidewalk chalk and assigned a section of sidewalk from the park to the school. They can draw the most creative hopscotch game ever, and then have fun hopping on their squares, Selko explained.

Another new addition to the Friday schedule is Music Bingo. Selko said the game will be played intermittently with karaoke performances at center stage.

Several new activities will make their debut on Saturday. The Beanery coffee truck will be at the Color Run/Walk at 8 a.m., serving free coffee to the first 50 customers, paid for by the Bank of Mead. Breakfast will also be served at the food stand.

After the parade at 12:30 p.m., the kids’ games will feature nine new inflatables, with some bouncy houses and some water slides, Selko said.

For the gamers, a virtual reality game truck will be at the park from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no charge to go inside and try your hand at virtual games, Selko said.

Alma Lutheran Church members are making homemade ice cream for an old-fashioned ice cream social at 5 p.m.

An event that is not on the schedule is cowpie bingo, sponsored by the Mead Public Schools music department.

Selko said they have been adding more music to the schedule over the past few years, and this year they have a full lineup of bands to play throughout the afternoon up until the street dance.

On Sunday, entrepreneur/college student Abby Miller will be serving root beer floats and promoting her new business, Pat on Tap, a mobile bar service and equipment rental business. Miller was a finalist in the Husker New Venture competition, one of the largest collegiate business pitch competitions in the state.

Other events throughout the weekend will include sand volleyball, beer pong, horseshoes, kiddie tractor pull, magic show, bags tournament, pancake feed and car show. Check out the Mead Days Facebook page for the complete schedule.

“We’re excited to be able to offer such a great opportunity for our small town,” said Selko. “I know the kids and everybody really appreciate it.”