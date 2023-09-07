LINCOLN — The Raymond Central Volleyball Team had their hands full when they went on the road and took on Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran on Aug. 29. In a three-set sweep, the Mustangs lost 25-13, 25-9 and then 25-20 to the Warriors.

In the first set, things were tied up at two apiece when Adelyn Heiss came up with a kill. She followed that up with two more kills later on that kept Raymond Central in the set down 7-5.

Madelyn Lubischer got in on the scoring action as well in the first with a kill off the right side. A block from Rosalie Tvrdy stopped a long scoring run for Lutheran.

It wasn’t enough to pull the Mustangs back into the set as they fell by 12 points and trailed 1-0 to the Warriors.

Out of the gate in the second, Savannah Masek got Raymond Central off on the right foot with an ace. Lubischer helped the Mustangs keep the lead at 5-4 a few plays later with a kill in the middle.

Following that point, Lutheran went on a 20-5 scoring run as they went on to win the set by 16 points and pulled within a set of winning the match.

Raymond Central played their best volleyball of the night in the third. A block by Lubischer late in the set pulled the Mustangs within two at 17-15.

The Warriors ended up winning the third by five points, which closed out the match.

Quincy Cotter led Raymond Central with nine kills and 10 digs. Coming through with eight kills and four digs was Lubischer and Heiss ended up with seven kills, one block, six digs and one assist.

In the back row, Masek had 20 assists, 11 digs and one ace.

Two days later, the Mustangs traveled to a triangular at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. In the match, Raymond Central swept the Raiders 25-21 and 25-14 and then lost to Douglas County West 25-17 and 25-13.

As of the press deadline on Monday, Sept. 4, there were no stats posted or submitted for these matches for the Mustangs.

To start this week, the Mustangs played Louisville at home on Sept. 5. They travel to take on David City at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.