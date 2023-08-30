BRAINARD — On a warm day to run cross country, Landon Lubischer of Raymond Central handled the heat and took home a first-place finish at the East Butler Invite at Timber Point Recreational Area on August 25. His performance helped the Mustang boys get second in the team standings with 44 points.

Lubischer was able to conquer the hilly terrain at Timber Point in a time of 20:31. He had to fend off Owen Ramaekers of Palmyra, who came in second place after clocking a 20:37.

Coming in three spots behind Lubischer in fourth place was Cole Dubas in a time of 21:31. Sam Norlen also medaled for the Mustangs in 12th place by posting a 23:06.

Deacon Christensen and Sean Shultz were the final two runners for the Mustangs. Getting 41st was Christensen in a time of 28:33 and Shultz battled to the line in 30:21 which helped him earn 49th place.

Also at the meet from the area was Yutan who came in fifth in the boy’s team standings with 66 points.

The Chieftains had two runners medal in Bryce Kolc and Eli Kult. Taking 11th place was Bryce Kolc after posting a 22:56 and Kult took 13th place by clocking a 23:08.

Four spots out of the medals in 19th place was Justin Felty, who ran a 24:21 followed by Gabe Kolc in 27th overall in a time of 27:06.

On the girl’s side of the competition, Eva Georgoulopoulos of Yutan was the first finisher in the area. She narrowly missed out on a medal in 18th place after running a 30:18.

Madi Ledden was the only other runner for the Chieftains and she came in 41st overall and clocked a 37:37.

Leading the Raymond Central girls cross country team was Olivia Svoboda in 23rd place. She was able to get to the finish line in 31:06.

Finishing just inside the top 30 in 29th place for the Mustangs was Jacey Hofpar, who ran a 33:17. Taking 33rd and posting a 34:09 was Ellerie White.

All coming in close together for Raymond Central and rounding out their team score were Brooke Munford, Isabelle Soden and Morghan Shultz. Munford got 36th in a time of 36:03, Soden ended up in 38th and ran a 36:09 and Shultz came in 39th after clocking a 36:15.

Winning the meet on both the boy’s and girl’s sides was Palmyra with 18 points.

Yutan is at the Douglas County West Invite at Sycamore Farms at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Two days later, Raymond Central travels to the Beatrice Invite at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 2.