RAYMOND — This season there will be a new but familiar face at the helm of the Raymond Central wrestling program. That person is Adison Kenning, who was a longtime assistant under Harold Pester, who stepped away from the school this year.

“I felt like it was something that came naturally to me and that I have been ready for,” Kenning said. “I just feel like wrestling is my calling and I love coaching and being involved in the sport.”

Having been with the program for several years under Pester will make the transition to head coach easier, Kenning said. It allows him to take a hard look at the program and decide what he wants to keep from the past and what he wants to change moving into the future.

“It will definitely make it easier already being a part of the community and seeing how things work inside the school and the program,” Kenning said. “Being comfortable with all of that has allowed me to figure out what I want to keep the same and what I want to change moving forward.”

Kenning also inherits a relatively successful program. Just last season, the Mustangs had one wrestler reach the finals at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament and also qualified for the State Dual Wrestling Tournament for the second time in Class C.

Raymond Central loses several key wrestlers, including state finalist Cameron Shultz, but returns five qualifiers from last year. Having the numbers and experience that the Mustangs have will be a huge key as Kenning begins a new era.

“It’s always great to have the kids and the numbers,” Kenning said. “For a few years, we have had that. Having that experience like they do and me having the relationship with them will play a huge part in keeping this thing rolling.”

As Kenning gets ready to take over Raymond Central Wrestling, he is ready to not only teach these kids about wrestling, but about life. Like so many sports, there are so many lessons you can take with you from the wrestling mat that stretch far beyond it.

“The number one thing I have set to instill in these boys is gratitude,” Kenning said. “We can be grateful for the opportunity to do it each day. There are a lot of challenges they are going to face as they go out into the world. You just never know what each day holds for you, so if you’re prepared to do hard things it’s one of the best things we can give these boys.”