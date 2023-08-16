WAHOO — For Rich Davidson, home was on the road as much as it was rooftops.

The Elite Exteriors owner oversaw showrooms in Des Moines, Omaha, Grand Island and Hutchison, Kansas. For the out-of-state locations, he would leave home on a Monday and shoot to arrive by 6 a.m. And that’s where he’d spend the rest of the week.

Now, when Davidson drives to work, it’s just a few miles down the road.

On Aug. 3, Davidson and his employees celebrated the grand opening of the new Wahoo showroom for Elite Exteriors, a siding, roofing and window replacement company with nearly 30 years of work in its toolbelt. And Davidson spent many of those years living near Wahoo. His sons attended Wahoo Public Schools, and one of them now lives just down the street from the Saunders County Courthouse.

Davidson lives about 15 minutes west of town, but it’s the closest his house has ever been to his office. By 2019, the Elite Exteriors footprint was down to its Omaha location, and the lease was nearly up. He thought it might be the perfect time to open up shop in Wahoo.

“This was a long time coming,” Davidson said. “But when my lease was up and COVID hit, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is perfect.’”

The move wasn’t perfect just because it was so close to home — Davidson said Wahoo’s location is great for contractors. He even sees Wahoo as a more worthy hub than Ashland, one of today’s trendier spots for eastern Nebraska families to plant roots.

“We’re in Wahoo because it’s central,” he said. “You can be in Ashland in 20, Lincoln in 20, Omaha in 20, Fremont in 20.”

It helps Elite Exteriors reach a wider customer base, which Davidson said he’s not worried about losing without an Omaha location.

“We’ve done probably 15,000, 20,000 jobs around here, so we don’t really need to advertise that much,” he said. “People will call.”

One of Davidson’s goals as the company becomes more ingrained in the Wahoo community is to help raise the standard for exterior contractors in the area. He said he’s worked on several houses in the area that either were installed poorly or lost out on better quality because an insurance claim was written by someone with little experience.

Davidson’s aim is to help his neighbors find solutions to lousy home problems. Because his company specializes in all facets of home exteriors, he says he can offer well-rounded perspectives to clients.

“We try to help them that way and point them in directions,” he said. “I mean, it’s our community.”

Both of Davidson’s sons, Richie and Vanis, work with their dad. Vanis, 21, is learning the ropes out on jobs and in the showroom.

“Family. You don’t have to worry about anything and jobs go smoothly,” Davidson said. “It’s easier.”

With shop set up in Wahoo, Davidson has simplified things even more.

“It’s like I’m not even going to work,” he said.

Elite Exteriors is located at 462 E 5th Street in Wahoo.