Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.