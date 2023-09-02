The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.