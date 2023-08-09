The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
