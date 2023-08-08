Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.