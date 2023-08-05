Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Ex…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don…