Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.