Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
