The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.