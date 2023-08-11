Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
It will be a warm day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…