Alert Flash Flood Warning until THU 8:30 AM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated Jun 11, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 8:30 AM CDT for Parts of NebraskaWhat’s Happening:A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 8:30 AM CDT. Thunderstorms have produced heavy rainfall in the area, leading to ongoing or imminent flash flooding.Affected Areas:Northwestern Fremont CountySouthwestern Mills CountySouthwestern Sarpy CountySoutheastern Saunders CountyCass CountyNortheastern Lancaster CountyNorthern Otoe CountyWhat to Expect:Rainfall totals between 1.5 and 3.5 inches have been recorded.No additional rainfall is expected.Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. People are also reading… Nebraska football wide receiver target cancels weekend visit Nebraska DED official who guided multimillion-dollar state grant program leaves for Omaha post Dan Oborn hosts roundtable with Omaha small business owners Goodwill opens new thrift and donation center in north Lincoln Papillion's Shadow Lake gets new owner, which plans new tenants Nebraska's Jordy Frahm joins softball team coaching staff as assistant LFR investigating grenade found at Lincoln Goodwill store He loved frogs, big hugs: After act of bravery, 8-year-old is buried in Lincoln. Way-too-early, way-too-specific Super Bowl 61 prediction: Will Seahawks repeat? After Brendan Sorsby ruling, Nebraska A.D. Troy Dannen directs coaches: Don't schedule Texas Tech Social media reacts to Nebraska softball's pitching coach retiring Tiny town Weston defies the odds, is celebrating 150 years One dead overnight after car flips, catches fire in north Lincoln Longtime Lincoln restaurant Ali Baba Gyros opening 2nd location. Here's where. New Lincoln road closures could affect how you get around Impacts:Flash flooding of small creeks and streams.Flooding in urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and low-lying areas.Safety Tips:Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.Stay informed and monitor local news for updates.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast Chief ribbon cutting Chief ribbon cutting People attend College World Series Fan Fest People attend College World Series Fan Fest Nebraska Reptiles Nebraska Reptiles