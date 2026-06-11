Alert Flash Flood Warning from THU 5:23 AM CDT until THU 8:30 AM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated Jun 11, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 8:30 AM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. The warning is in effect until 8:30 AM CDT.Affected Areas:Northwestern Fremont County, IAMills County, IASarpy County, NESoutheastern Saunders County, NECass County, NENortheastern Lancaster County, NENorthern Otoe County, NEWhat to Expect:Rainfall rates of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour.Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible.Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Impacts: People are also reading… Nebraska football wide receiver target cancels weekend visit Nebraska DED official who guided multimillion-dollar state grant program leaves for Omaha post Dan Oborn hosts roundtable with Omaha small business owners Goodwill opens new thrift and donation center in north Lincoln Papillion's Shadow Lake gets new owner, which plans new tenants Nebraska's Jordy Frahm joins softball team coaching staff as assistant LFR investigating grenade found at Lincoln Goodwill store He loved frogs, big hugs: After act of bravery, 8-year-old is buried in Lincoln. Way-too-early, way-too-specific Super Bowl 61 prediction: Will Seahawks repeat? After Brendan Sorsby ruling, Nebraska A.D. Troy Dannen directs coaches: Don't schedule Texas Tech Social media reacts to Nebraska softball's pitching coach retiring Tiny town Weston defies the odds, is celebrating 150 years One dead overnight after car flips, catches fire in north Lincoln Longtime Lincoln restaurant Ali Baba Gyros opening 2nd location. Here's where. New Lincoln road closures could affect how you get around Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas.Safety Tips:Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flash Flood Warning until THU 8:30 AM CDT Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 8:30 AM CDT for Parts of Nebraska Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast Chief ribbon cutting Chief ribbon cutting People attend College World Series Fan Fest People attend College World Series Fan Fest Nebraska Reptiles Nebraska Reptiles