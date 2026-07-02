Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 3:50 AM CDT until THU 4:30 AM CDT Jul 2, 2026 Jul 2, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Expect Strong Winds and Hail Early MorningWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4:30 AM CDT. A storm is moving north at 20 mph, currently located over Fremont.Affected Areas:West central Washington County, NESoutheastern Dodge County, NENortheastern Saunders County, NEWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter-size hailStorm near Fremont and Nickerson around 3:55 AM CDTAdditional impact areas include Hooper Impacts:Potential hail damage to vehiclesPossible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees People are also reading… Rescuers comb Venezuelan quake rubble, thousands reported missing Former Husker wrestler AJ Ferrari arrested in North Platte What's the gap between Nebraska baseball and a CWS title? A former Husker just lived it Nebraska punt returner named best in the conference heading into 2026 In Nebraska, a possible new dynamic emerges as blue cities push back against a red state government Nebraska basketball to get visit from four-star target in the fall Vinton Silos, senior living project move forward with tax incentive Feds warned Bryan East over price transparency. Hospital blames clerical discrepancy Lincoln man charged with sex assault for alleged abuse dating back to 2000 Biz Briefs: New arrivals at SouthPointe, liquor store closing and more Where did Nebraska land on ESPN's 2026 Big Ten football preview Nebraska misses out on five-star recruit Albert Simien to Notre Dame Smokey Robinson had a hold on Omaha at free Memorial Park concert, fireworks show He'll spend 16 hours Saturday setting up 10,000 pieces for Kearney's $75,000 fireworks show Here's where a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $150K was sold Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protectionAvoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Foundation for LPS Student Emergency Fund How to keep your AC running in the summer How to keep your AC running in the summer Pioneer Park gardens Pioneer Park gardens Julie Slama discusses ballot initiative Julie Slama discusses ballot initiative