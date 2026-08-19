Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 1:36 PM CDT until WED 2:30 PM CDT Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:30 PM CDT. Thunderstorms are moving east at 35 mph across central and eastern Nebraska.Affected Areas:Central Lancaster CountyEastern Seward CountySoutheastern Butler CountySouthwestern Saunders CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphPenny size hailThunderstorms near Seward, Milford, Garland, Dwight, and Bee around 1:40 PM CDTThunderstorms near Lincoln, Raymond, and Lincoln Airport shortly after Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesHazardous travel conditions on Interstate 80 between mile markers 377 and 409 People are also reading… Former Nebraska quarterback plays in NFL preseason loss Former Nebraska cornerback leaves the Cincinnati Bengals for Hollywood Anthony Colandrea only Husker to make top 150 player list Daughter of Dundee Double Shot owner was a loving mother, neighborhood's 'coffee girl' Grand Island lawyer pleads not guilty to second-offense DUI Leader of Nebraska’s embattled Medicaid program resigns Nebraska volleyball red-white live updates, stats and highlights Former Nebraska football coach named archenemy of old Big 12 rival Nebraska basketball to host four-star power forward this September Nebraska football reveals new black alternate jerseys for 2026 Could Tarik Skubal go home to Tigers? What history says about MLB rental stars Her family was watching TV. They had no idea an armed man was hiding inside the house. Anthony Colandrea ranks ninth in USA TODAY Sports' QB rankings Dennis Miller spent a lifetime coaching. Now he keeps Kearney tapping its toes. Goodwill store in Fremont to host back-to-school event with giveaways Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protectionAvoid travel if possible until the storm passesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 2:30 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Hail Continuing Until 2:30 PM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Flooded vehicles at 48th and Cornhusker railway underpass WATCH: Interview with equipment operator on the scene of a water rescue WATCH: Interview with equipment operator on the scene of a water rescue Democratic Congressional Committee Chair Suzan DelBene talks about the importance of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District in the 2026 midterms. Democratic Congressional Committee Chair Suzan DelBene talks about the importance of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District in the 2026 midterms. Beatrice Humane Society doggie dip Beatrice Humane Society doggie dip