LINCOLN – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is reminding potential candidates that the non-incumbent filing deadline for offices not on the May primary ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.
The deadline for incumbents has passed. A person is considered an incumbent if he or she is a current officeholder of any elected office and would like to file for the same office or a different office.
Candidates for the Boards of Trustees for the villages of Bennet, Davey, Denton, Firth, Hallam, Malcolm, Panama, Raymond, Roca and Sprague within Lancaster County must meet the Aug. 3 deadline. All are four-year terms.
Candidates for Village Boards of Trustees file with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln.
For more information please call the Lancaster County Election Office at 402-441-7311 or visit the Election Commissioner’s website at lancaster.ne.gov/election.
