OMAHA – Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls.
Girl Scout volunteers are out in Nebraska’s communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and directly impacting girls’ lives. They devote their time and talents to mentor Girl Scouts who are developing courage, confidence and character, and who are making the world a better place.
This year the annual Girl Scout Volunteer Awards Ceremonies normally held across the state had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Girl Scout volunteers are so creative and resilient. Even now, during a global pandemic, they are finding ways to connect with and support girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are really proud of the volunteers who return each year to support our girls, and so thankful for
all they do to make a difference in the lives of girls.”
Five-year volunteer Amy Hawk of Chadron said she has gained leadership skills and made lifelong friends as a Girl Scout volunteer.
“Watching the girls grow over the years, work together to earn badges, interact with new girls, get out of their comfort zone and conquer their fears in new challenges are just some of the rewarding parts of being a leader,” Hawk said. “Becoming someone they can talk to when they can’t talk to any
one else is amazing as well.”
Girl Scout volunteers are true change makers. Through giving supportive pep talks that inspire girls to aim for the stars, engaging them in activities that ignite their passions, or challenging them to keep trying, volunteers help girls grow into women who advocate for positive change in the world.
The annual awards recognize volunteers for their meaningful and inspiring contributions to the girls they serve.
The following local businesses or individuals received awards.
Wahoo
Sun Mart – Community Benefactor
Wahoo Fire and Rescue Department – Community Benefactor
Tobi Hill – Helpful Adult
Yutan
Tracy Voegeli – Community Benefactor
Melanie Climer-Wilson – Volunteer of Excellence
The Spirit of Nebraska Community Benefactor Award recognizes organizations or individuals who
are not Girl Scout members and provide outstanding assistance and support to Girl Scout programming.
The Helpful Adult Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in a troop.
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls or adult members.
To learn more about girl Scouts, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.
