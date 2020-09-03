WAHOO – The character and detail of a 101-year-old downtown Wahoo building has been slowly revealed during a restoration project that lasted t…
RAYMOND – The kickoff party for Raymond Central Public Schools’ new STEM transformation program wasn’t quite what had been originally planned.
SEWARD – A jury found Jeffrey Ehrlich guilty of six of the 10 counts he was charged with in connection to a 2019 incident where he used a semi…
SYRACUSE – The Wahoo softball team finished with a perfect 4-0 record last week on the diamond, starting with a 10-2 home win over Milford on …
Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 13
BRAINARD – Mark Cidlik started his job as the East Butler Public School secondary principal recently.
WAHOO – Two former members of the Bishop Neumann/Wahoo Public FFA Chapter are forming an alumni group to support the chapter.
WAHOO – A man who has made a lasting impact on his neighbors and his community was nominated as the Saunders County Veteran of the Month for August.
CEDAR BLUFFS – Jen Wolsleben saw the boy lying face down in the sand.
WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Equalization met during the Aug. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss with the Assessor Rhonda Andr…
WAHOO – Many say early birds get the worm. Last week the Saunders County Board of Supervisors were the early birds.
YUTAN – The Yutan City Council kept busy over the past few weeks, with two special and one regular meeting on their schedule.
WAHOO – The post-fair meeting of the Saunders County Agriculture Society heard favorable reports for this year’s event, which was modified bec…
WAHOO – Taylor Bohac never wanted to be a cop.
WAHOO – A Malmo man accused of murdering his fiancé has pleaded not guilty.
ASHLAND – When the Clear Creek levee system had a breach on its northern embankment in March 2019, Lake Allure Homeowners Association Presiden…
WAHOO – A Wahoo man accused of possession of child pornography has been found competent to stand trial.
PRAGUE – When Louis Vanek Sr. purchased a combine to replace his thrashing machine in the late 1940s, many of his neighbors outside of Prague …
WAHOO – The Wahoo Police Department received permission from the City Council to begin a fundraising campaign for a canine drug unit.
MEAD – It was a whirlwind season for the Mead Raider volleyball team in 2019.
MEAD – Members of the Mead School Board met inside the high school commons area on Monday night less than 48 hours before the start of the 202…
WAHOO – Kim Forbes has been a teacher since 2003. She is also a savvy business entrepreneur who believes in supporting and promoting local bus…
CERESCO – Jon Bible of Ceresco was named the Saunders County Veteran of the Month for July.
VALPARAISO – For Valparaiso’s own Allissa Turnwall, 4-H runs in her blood.
VALPARAISO -- To say the Rezac family farm is as old as a dinosaur is a bit of an overstatement, however, it is nowhere near as old as its pre…