 Skip to main content

Jury finds Ehrlich guilty on six counts

SEWARD – A jury found Jeffrey Ehrlich guilty of six of the 10 counts he was charged with in connection to a 2019 incident where he used a semi…

Warrior power surge, Wahoo wins title

Warrior power surge, Wahoo wins title

  • Updated

SYRACUSE – The Wahoo softball team finished with a perfect 4-0 record last week on the diamond, starting with a 10-2 home win over Milford on …

Most Popular

Board of Equalization denies tax refund

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Equalization met during the Aug. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss with the Assessor Rhonda Andr…

Wahoo canine program approved

WAHOO – The Wahoo Police Department received permission from the City Council to begin a fundraising campaign for a canine drug unit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics