Lindley’s closes after 86 years in Wahoo

“I like to say we live in a gym short society,” Lindley said. “People aren’t dressing up.”

Lindley said the store also saw fewer customers after the Wigwam Cafe closed down in 2016.

Lindley said a big challenge for the store has been to get customers from outside of Wahoo to come to the community to shop.

“It’s just hard to get Omaha people to Wahoo,” Lindley said. “It’s easy for Wahoo people to go to Omaha. They go every day.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lindley opened another store in Elkhorn in last fall, which is where he will primarily work now that the Wahoo location is closed. The store will specialize in custom fitted suits that can be purchased or rented. Suits can also be tailored.

The company was established in Wahoo in 1935 by Jack and Dorothy Lindley, Mike Lindley’s grandparents. Lindley said the clothing that was sold at the beginning included a lot of dress wear. He said he remembers seeing photos of the store during that time period and that white, pressed shirts were just sold out of a box and not even on display.