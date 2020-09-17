Library book donations honor Koranda

WAHOO – Megan Shada said her most cherished memory of her grandmother, Rosemary Koranda, or Grandma Rose, was baking with her.
When Shada went off to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for college, she’d receive her favorite cookies in the mail – cookies made by her Grandma Rose.
Shada, now a fourth grade teacher at Wahoo Elementary School, took it very hard when her Grandma Rose passed away in November 2019, as did the rest of the family. But what most of Shada’s family doesn’t get to see every day is the impact Koranda’s memorial fund had on the Wahoo Elementary Library.
This school year the Wahoo Elementary School was given a little over $1,500 from what was donated after Koranda’s passing to purchase books for the library, District Media Director Dave Privett said.
“I’m excited that they did this for her,” Shada said. “I think this is a great thing to have her name on something. I’m just really excited to have it in our school. I’m excited to have it in our community.”
St. Wenceslaus Elementary School also received $1,000 and will use it for the new library room on the north side of the school. St. Wenceslaus principal Mike Weiss said that the donation will help to create a welcoming and spiritual aesthetic for the space.
Shada said that because of her grandmother’s love for baking and science, she told Privett to stick with science-related books.
“She just liked the science part of (baking),” Shada said. “The hands on.”
According to Pri-vett, he was able to reach out to the representative at Barnes and Noble for recommendations and they supplied him with a list from which he chose 55 books and STEM kits related to science. He then was able to create book plates, or labels, that honor Koranda’s donation.
Koranda was born in Denver, Colo. in 1934, according to the obituary published in the Wahoo Newspaper. After graduating from the University of Denver Medical School for radiology in 1952, Koranda moved to Nebraska to be closer to her own grandmother where she was able to put down roots. She had four children with her husband Joseph Koranda before he passed away in 1967. Koranda also worked in radiology at the former Saunders County Hospital, Shada said.
Including Shada, Koranda has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Two of her great-grandchildren Alivia Shada (Shada’s daughter) and Avery Vasa, who both attend Wahoo Elementary School, have access to their grandmother’s books. Shada’s young son Grant Shada will also have access to the books in the future when he attends Wahoo Elementary. Shada’s oldest son Eli Shada is currently in seventh grade at Wahoo Middle School. While there are no great-grandchildren at St. Wenceslaus currently, Peyton Vasa, now an eighth grader at Bishop Neumann Junior High School, did attend St. Wenceslaus and Beckham Vasa will attend the school in the future. Koranda also has a great-grandchild named Mia Vasa who attends school in Lincoln.
Shada remembers her grandmother being very supportive of all her grandchildren. She attended of all of their sporting events, musicals and anything else they were involved in, she added.
For Shada, these books allow her grandmother’s legacy to live on for her great-grandchildren and the rest of the students at St. Wenceslaus and Wahoo Elementary to acknowledge.
“I just hope that the kids all appreciate them as much as I do,” Shada said.
