CEDAR BLUFFS — Taking over the helm of the Cedar Bluffs Football Program in the 2023 season will be Kiefer Kotrous. He is a first-year teacher in the school district and comes from O’Neill, where he taught and was the assistant varsity football coach and head JV coach for the Eagles for the past three years.

“I love the sport and I love coaching the young kids,” Kotrous said. “I know it hasn’t been the most successful program, but I hope we can take some steps in the right direction under my leadership.”

Right now Kotrous’ goal is to teach the kids he is working with to love the sport. Once he can do that, he believes some of the other skills will fall into place.

“I want to know the why and teach them how they can love the sport,” Kotrous said. “Trying to gain an appreciation for the sport is probably the biggest thing I want to try and get out of the kids I am coaching now. The more we appreciate the sport we can focus on getting to the weight room and some of the other skills that will help us to become a little more successful as a team.”

Despite being in 11-man football for the last several years, Kotrous is excited to make the jump down to eight-man football. A lot of the schemes he plans to run are similar to what you would see in 11-man football.

“Personally I think it’s a little easier coming down from 11-man to eight-man,” Kotrous said. “You get to take those three players off the field which makes things a little easier. The offense we will run here in eight-man is pretty similar to what you see in 11-man. We are going to try and spread out the ball and try to eliminate numbers in the box. Hopefully, we will be able to spread the defense out and open up some holes for us.”

It’s no secret that wins have been hard to come by for the Wildcats over the past several years. In the past five seasons for Cedar Bluffs, they have won three football games. Last year’s 54-6 win over Walthill also marked the first time the Wildcats won a game since October 2019.

Kotrous knows it won’t be an overnight process in getting the team where he wants them to be. He wants the team to focus on getting better each game and narrowing the margin on the scoreboard from where it was in previous years.

“We don’t have a lot of numbers, but the guys we do have coming are putting in the hardest work they possibly can right now,” Kotrous said. “We are trying to get them to drag on some other guys to increase the numbers. Hopefully, we are able to pull out a couple more wins than we have in the past couple of seasons. We need to narrow down that scoreboard to seven or 10 rather than losing by 40.”

Once again, Cedar Bluffs is in a very tough D1-6 District with the likes of Cross County and the defending Class D-1 state champions Clarkson-Leigh. Before the Wildcats get to those games, they have some more winnable contests to start the year as they take on Omaha Christian Academy, Walthill, Giltner and Madison.

The hope for Kotrous is the group can build some much-needed momentum in those first four games before they head on the road in back-to-back weeks to play Cross County and Clarkson-Leigh.

“Our first four games are definitely games we should be competitive in,” Kotrous said. “Hopefully we can see some of that progress early on in those games so that way when we do come to the tougher competition we have a little more confidence that we can be competitive with them. As long as we get some confidence going into those games we can see some progress.”

The season for Cedar Bluffs starts at 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 25 with a home contest against Omaha Christian Academy.