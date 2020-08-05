WAHOO – Dan Kellner’s favorite thing to do growing up on his family’s farm was driving the tractors. So much so, he recalls one day when his parents were off at another farm and he and his brothers were being watched by their maternal grandma Lillian.
The family had just bought a new tractor that had been sitting outside that day. When it began to sprinkle, Kellner said he couldn’t stand to see that brand new tractor get wet.
At just six years old, Kellner jumped onto the tractor and moved it into the machine shed where it just made it in the door.
When Jim and Nordene Kellner arrived home, the couple inquired who moved the tractor. And Kellner proudly raised his hand and shouted, “I did! I did!”
While his parents weren’t enthusiastic about it, Kellner had just done what he learned from his dad.
“I learned everything from him,” Kellner said.
This is one of the many memories Kellner and his brothers David and Anthony made on the 100-year-old farm.
This past Saturday, the three Kellner brothers and their father, Jim Kellner were honored during the Saunders County Fair Truck and Tractor Pull. They were one of three families to receive the Pioneer Farm Family award from the Aksarben Foundation.
The award honors farm families throughout the state of Nebraska for owning their farms for over 100 years.
The Kellner family farm, also known as the White Star Farm, was initially purchased by Filip and Mary Kellner on Feb. 18, 1920 just outside of Prague. Originally only 160 acres, the Kellner family now owns roughly 2,400 acres.
Jim Kellner, one of seven children, acquired the farm in 1956 where he raised corn, beans, wheat, oats and alfalfa as well as cattle and hogs.
Now that Jim has retired and moved, much of the work has been passed on to the third generation of Kellners, his three sons, Dan, David and Anthony.
The three now raise corn, beans and alfalfa along with a cow and calf operation.
For Jim, he found this award a reminder of the surprises and unknowns that life holds.
“It’s great that I’m still here,” Jim said. “When you think ahead, how do you know where you are going to be?’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.