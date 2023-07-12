WAHOO — In a win-or-go-home game in the B4 Area Tournament at Wahoo, the Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors were able to score a 16-3 win over Schuyler on July 9.

Right out of the gate, Valparaiso’s offense was clicking in the first. They put up nine runs altogether to blow the game wide open.

Wyatt Jelinek singled to start the game and then came around to score when Lucas Den Hartog singled to the shortstop. Errors by Schuyler drove in three more runs and made it a 4-0 game.

Later in the first, Tucker Matulka crossed home on a passed ball, and Elliot Bouc scored on an error made by the Warriors on a hit from Jelinek. Driving in the final two runs of the half inning was Owen Kreikemeier on a single to left field.

After Schuyler scored two runs in the bottom of the first, Valparaiso struck back with six more runs in the top of the second.

With two runners on and two outs, Kamber Lechtenberg, Jelinek and Den Hartog all doubled to the outfield, which extended Valparaiso’s edge out to 13-2.

The control for the Warriors on the mound started to get away from them during Owen Kreikemeier’s next at-bat.

This allowed Den Hartog and Hunter Sykes to score on passed balls and gave Valparaiso a 13-run lead.

In the top of the fourth, Den Hartog continued to swing a hot bat and singled to center driving in Jelinek for the team’s final run.

Finishing three for three at the plate with three RBIs was Den Hartog. Kreikemeier, Matulka and Lechtenberg all drove in two runs, and Jelinek had three hits and one RBI.

Matulka took the win as the starter by going three innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out one batter.

Coming on for 1.2 innings in relief was Ben Kliment who surrendered no earned runs and struck out one batter.

To start the tournament on July 8, Valparaiso took on Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A who they split the regular season series with at 1-1. A solid start by Lutheran with four runs in the first and three errors committed by Valparaiso resulted in them losing 8-1.

The only run put up by Valparaiso came in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Den Hartog doubled and Jelinek single to drive him in.

Taking the loss on the mound for the Juniors was Sykes who went 5.2 innings, gave up four earned runs and had two strikeouts.

Jelinek came on for 1.1 innings in relief and gave up one earned run and set down two batters on strikes.

With the win over Schuyler, Valparaiso moved on to play Elkhorn Training Complex on July 10. If they were to beat ETC they would take on the winner of Wahoo and West Point on July 11.

