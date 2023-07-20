A year after falling short of their goals, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors were on their way to turning things around with a 2-0 start at the Class B Juniors Baseball Tournament in Alliance. The Blues defeated Central City/Fullerton 10-5 on July 15 and then knocked off Brester Construction 16-7 on July 16.

In the opening round against CC/Fullerton, Wahoo was able to get on the board first with two runs in the first inning. Those runs were driven in by Jase Kaminski on a sac fly with the bases loaded and then a ground out by Sam Marxen to second base.

Despite the deficit, CC/Fullerton did not lie down. They fought back with three runs in the top of the third and then two runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-2.

Just as fast as the Juniors fell behind by three, they made it all back up with a single by Marxen to center that platted two and Hesser crossed home on an error two plays earlier. A hit by a pitch and then a single by Carsen Sabatka to left field put Wahoo up 8-5.

While on third base, Bo Osmera crossed home on a wild pitch which increased the Blues edge out to 9-5.

The final run for Wahoo in the game was driven in during the bottom of the sixth by Marxen on a sacrifice bunt that scored Kaden Christen.

Coming through with one hit and four RBIs to lead the Blues was Marxen. Getting two hits and driving in two runs was Sabatka and Kaminski and Eli Emerson both had one RBI.

Starting the game was Christen who pitched 3.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had three strikeouts. Sabatka came on for 3.2 innings in relief, set down four batters on strikes and gave up one earned run.

Another offensive masterpiece by the Blues, this time against the defending State Champions in Lincoln Christian helped propel them to a nine run victory.

Despite trailing 4-0 early, Wahoo came back to win the contest thanks in large part to a fifth where they put up eight runs.

The scoring started in the inning with a single to second by Kaminski that knocked in Sabatka and gave the Blues a 5-4 edge.

Two batters later, Kaminski was on third and stole home on a wild pitch and Eli Emerson singled to center driving in Marxen. An arid throw on the same play allowed Alex Barry to get home and Wahoo’s lead grew to 8-4.

An error by Lincoln Christian in center cost them two more runs and then Hesser doubled to center scoring Jack Van Slyke and making it an 11-4 game in favor of the Blues.

Following the strong fifth, Wahoo ended the game with one run in the sixth and then another four runs in the seventh in what turned into a nine-run blowout.

Hesser had the hot bat in the win with three hits and four RBIs and Kaminski came through with two hits and three runs batted in. Ending up with two hits and two runs batted in was Emerson and Barry and Josh Fox both had one RBI.

Marxen pitched five innings as the starter and gave up four earned runs and struck out four batters. In relief, Fox pitched two innings, gave up one earned run and set down two batters on strikes.

On July 17, the Blues played the only other undefeated team left in the tournament in Seward ZKE Storage.

The winner of that game played the winner of Waverly and Holdrege on July 18. Loser of the contest took on the winner of Lincoln Christian and Gering on the same day.

Results for the rest of the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament can be found in the July 27 edition of the paper.