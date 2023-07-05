SPRINGFIELD- Solid pitching propelled the Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues to a pair of 2-1 wins over the ETC Knights and Omaha Roncalli in the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament at Springfield on June 27 and 28. Those victories powered the Blues into the finals in Waverly on June 29 where they lost to Hickman 4-3.

On Tuesday, the top seeded Wahoo was matched up with the four seed in the North Division in ETC. The Knights played anything like the lowest seed, taking a 1-0 lead in the first and carrying it all the way up until the seventh.

In the Blues final at-bat, Jack Van Slyke reached base on a walk with one out. He would steal his way around to third and then got home on a passed ball from ETC.

Next up was Jase Kaminski who put a ball in play to the pitcher. An error made by the Knights on the hit allowed Mac Sledge to score and gave Wahoo a walk-off victory.

Sam Marxen picked up the win on the mound by going seven innings, giving up one earned run and striking out two batters.

Following the victory, the Blues moved on to the North Division title game where they played Kelly Ryan Pride who beat Springfield 5-4 the previous day. In another down to the wire game, Wahoo held on for another 2-1 win.

Both runs for the Blues in the contest were driven in during the bottom of the fifth.

With one runner on to start the inning, Kaden Christen singled to second and then came around to score when Marxen singled to the pitcher. Later on, Carson Sabatka flew out to center field which allowed Marxen to tag up and score to give Wahoo a 2-0 edge.

Roncalli was able to get one run back in the top of the sixth, but that was as close as they would get to coming back.

Finishing with one run batted in were Sabatka and Marxen.

Cody Hesser started the game and pitched five innings, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout. In relief, Christen gave up no earned runs and struck out six batters.

After winning the north side of the ENBL Tournament, the Blues met up with Hickman who was the south champion. In a pressure packed game, Wahoo fell by one run in extra innings.

With the score tied at two going to the eighth, Josh Fox was placed at second. The Blues were able to drive him in and go up by one with a single to left field from Sabatka.

Hickman started the bottom half of the inning with a runner on second as well and drove them in with a double to tie the game. A pair of intentional walks loaded the bases for a walk off single to right field to win the game.

Driving in one run for Wahoo in the loss were Alex Borchers, Christen and Sabatka. Gabe Meyer pitched seven innings gave up three earned runs and struck out two batters.

The Blues played at Waterloo-Valley on June 30. They will be hosting the Class B Area 4 Tournament on July 7 through July 12.

Winner of the Area Tournament qualifies for the Class B State Legion Tournament at Alliance the following week.