VALPARAISO – For Valparaiso’s own Allissa Turnwall, 4-H runs in her blood.
When Turnwall started 4-H at five years old as a Clover Kid, it wasn’t a big surprise that she swiftly fell in love with the program like her siblings, cousins, parents, aunts and uncles did.
It’s a family affair.
Now, about to begin her sophomore year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she clambers at any opportunity to still show cattle. She said watching the Saunders County Fair 4-H competitions from the other side of the gate felt foreign.
She’s used to the hard work that leads up to the fair, in fact she craves it, which is why she continues to show cattle through FFA and will until she is 21 years old.
“I mean everyone wants to win the banner in the end, but there are small victories along the way that proves that your hard work is truly paying off,” Turnwall said.
Despite not showing at the Saunders County Fair for the first time in her 14-year 4-H career, the animal science major was still able to do something that helped feed her passion for 4-H -- help provide opportunities to 4-H youths as a 4-H Extension office intern.
In his second year as Saunders County 4-H Extension educator, Cole Meador would describe Turnwall as “organized and dedicated,” as well as, “integral” to everything Saunders County 4-H did this summer.
“Everything that she does, she puts a lot of thought into it,” Meador said. “She is very, very intentional with everything she does.”
Turnwall’s experience as an intern has given her a platform to see what her future could be. She feels this eye-opening opportunity as well as adding agriculture education as a major this fall would help her eventually work as a 4-H Extension educator after graduation.
“It’s not just ordering ribbons and putting names on plaques,” Turnwall said. “It’s a lot of little details.”
Meador confirms that Turnwall has a natural eye for 4-H, with her many years in the Saunders County Fair and 4-H experience with showing cattle to back her up.
“I think back to when I was an intern years ago, you view the 4-H program and Extension as only the county fair,” Meador said. “(Allissa) sees all the other aspects that go into the daily workings of Extension. She’s grown quite a bit in just the short timeframe that she’s been here.”
Turnwall feels that she has earned so much from her years in 4-H, including life lessons, friendships and, most importantly, connections.
“These all are great accomplishments to me because in the end, showing isn’t going to be there anymore but having those connections,” Turnwall said, “those will last a lifetime.”
