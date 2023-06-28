One of the most experienced positions returning on the field for the Huskers in 2023 will be the running backs. Five of the six backs heading into this season are returners from the 2022 roster.

They include Anthony Grant, Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Trevin Luben.

This running back room will get a reset under new position coach E.J. Barthel. He will look to use his experience from the NFL with the Carolina Panthers to elevate the group that only lost one back in Jaquez Yant to Miami in the transfer portal.

Pacing the group will be the starter from last season in Grant. After transferring in from Florida State a year ago, he had a team leading 218 carries (most since 2014) for 915 yards and six touchdowns.

Grant is a good mixture of speed and power at 5-10 and 200 pounds. Because of his smaller size, he is able to slip through wimpy tackles and produce big gains, as we saw from him several times a year ago.

In his first three games last season, Grant eclipsed the 100 yard mark every time. They included 101 yards against Northwestern, a stellar 189 yard outing at home vs North Dakota and then a 138 yard game at Memorial Stadium against Georgia Southern. He became the first back since Bobby Reynolds in 1950 to achieve this stat line.

Despite the success to start the year, Grant finished with less than 30 yards in the final three games of the season.

In this year’s spring game, he ended up with a team leading 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. This helped the White Team knock off the Red squad 21-7.

Grant obviously has tons of upside, but the key will be keeping him healthy and abiding by the team rules. He already missed the first few days of spring practice due to a broken team rule.

Battling for carries behind Grant are Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson. They both finished the season with one solid outing.

Ervin Jr. came against Oklahoma at home back in September. After Ajay Allen went down with an injury, he ran the ball seven times for 60 yards.

To close out the 2022 campaign, Rahmir Johnson led all Nebraska backs with 12 carries for 52 yards at Iowa. His performance helped the Huskers knock off the Hawkeyes 24-17 for the first time since 2014.

Both backs had what I would classify as decent spring games. Finding the end zone once to go along with 20 yards was Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson had 35 rushing yards with a long of nine.

Look for them both to be mixed in with Grant to give him a break on the ground from time to time. Depending on their productivity, I could see either player’s touches on the field throughout the season continuing to increase.

It will be an uphill battle for Trevor Ruth, Luben and Emmett Johnson to get touches behind Grant, Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson. In my opinion, the back who has the chance to get the most touches out of this group is Emmett Johnson.

He came into Nebraska as the best player at any position in the state of Minnesota in 2021. Because of his performance, he won Mr. Football from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

In his senior year at the Academy of Holy Angels, Emmett Johnson gained 2,500 yards on the ground and found the end zone 42 different times.

After redshirting in 2022, I could see him making a difference on the field whether it’s at running back or in special teams.

You may agree or disagree with my assessment of what the Nebraska running backs room will be like this season, but one common ground I know we can have is the fact that the Huskers need to be strong running the ball in order to win games. Everybody knows the best way to open up the passing attack is to first be able to run the ball effectively.

We haven’t been able to stay true to that philosophy the last several years and it’s resulted in being a predictable passing team at times.

With Grant leading the way, behind a good supporting cast, I truly think the Huskers could be a top five, possibly a top three team on the ground in the Big Ten this year. Only time will tell if the offensive line can hold up and allow these athletes an opportunity to have big seasons.