FREMONT — The Cedar Bluffs cross country team participated in the 46th Annual Joe Wojtkiewicz Archbishop Bergan Cross Country Invitational held at Camp Calvin Crest on Sept. 7. The boys team placed sixth overall in the nine-team invitational with 48 points.

“We are really pleased with the improvement all of our runners are making this season,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Greg Bousek said. “Our veteran runners, now in their second or third year, are giving tremendous effort as well as being great role models for our younger runners.”

The Wildcats were once again paced by junior Graham Huffman. He medaled for the second time this season by placing fourth with a time of 20:07.

Junior Nash Honeywell just missed out on medaling by finishing in 16th place with a time of 22:23. The third runner to earn points for Cedar Bluffs was junior Sam Schmidt in 28th, clocking a 24:12.

Gabe Foley was the final boys runner for the Wildcats in 38th place, posting a 29:32.

On the girl’s side of the competition, Caitlin Reade continues to run strong for the Wildcats. Reade recorded a time of 27:47 to place 14th in the varsity competition.

“The Bergan Invitational is always a challenging race,” Bousek said. “Quality teams and a tough course make for an exciting atmosphere. Every one of our runners who participated in this race last year improved their time by at least two minutes.”

Next up for Cedar Bluffs is the Pender Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.