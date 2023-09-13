After a tough home quadrangular, the Class B No. 10 Waverly softball team got some momentum back on their side with a 13-6 win over the reigning state champions Grand Island Northwest at home on Sept. 5. The Vikings offense exploded in the contest with 15 hits.

Early on, Waverly jumped out to the lead with two runs in the first inning.

Alexis Shepard started things off with a single out of the leadoff spot. Back-to-back singles from Hailey Recker and Tataum Peery drove in two runs that put the Vikings up 2-0.

With two runners on in the second, Alexis Shepherd singled to center and Hailey Recker hit into a fielder’s choice that put Waverly up by four. Another single from Peery to left field extended the advantage for the Vikings out to 5-0.

The offense continued to click for Waverly into the third with two more runs. Both runs were driven in thanks to an error committed by GI Northwest on a hit to third base by Alexis Shepherd.

After not scoring in the fourth inning, the Vikings put up four runs in the fifth and then two runs in the sixth, which resulted in a seven-run victory in the end.

Driving in four runs on three hits was Peery, while Hailey Recker had three hits and three RBIs. All getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Shepherd, Blakeley Meyers and Mya Rourke.

Pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five batters was Bivens, and Hailey Recker went one inning in relief and gave up no earned runs.

Two days later, Waverly hit the road for a game at Elkhorn North. This time around, the Vikings lost 11-7.

In the game, Elkhorn North piled up 14 hits and jumped out to an early 5-1 lead that they never relinquished. Waverly also committed four errors that loomed large in the end.

Finishing with two hits and three runs batted in was Bivens, while Rourke ended up with two RBIs. Driving in one run on one hit was Blakeley Meyers.

Starting the game and pitching two innings, with four earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Bivens. Hailey Recker came on for four innings in relief and surrendered four earned runs and set down two batters on strikes.

Waverly took on Class B No. 3 Bennington on the road on Sept. 12. Later in the week, the Vikings are back at home against Class B No. 1 Blair at 6:30 p.m.